MIAMI-DADE: $ 90 Million Plan Approved to Combat Rise in Gun Crime

The “Peace and Prosperity Plan”, proposed by the mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava, includes the monitoring of crime on the Internet as well as the installation of surveillance cameras in various areas of the town, so that information on criminal events can be obtained quickly.

The approved 90 million dollar budget seeks to launch the first part of the plan that also includes increased police surveillance on the streets.

“In just the first 3 days of this operation, a total of 146 arrests were made last weekend and 61 firearms were removed from the street just because of this increase in law enforcement,” highlighted the mayor.