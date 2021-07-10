Miami courthouse closed due to structural flaws

MIAMI.

The campus of court of Miami-Dade County will be subjected to repairs after a inspection initiated as a result of collapse of edifice on Surfside.

The inspection of inengineering found faults in the edifice and recommended shut down the access to all floors above 16local leaders announced in a bulletin issued in recent hours.

The authorities called all the employees of the courthouse to work from home again, after having gone to the offices for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic.

Judicial work will be carried out remotely until technical failures are resolved.

Those who have an appointment to go to court in person will be notified with new instructions, the statement said.

The document is signed by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Presiding Judge Nushin Sayfie and Court Administrator Harvey Ruvin.

The exact structural flaws of the building, built in 1928 and added to the national list of historic places in 1989, were not revealed, according to local press.

The building has 28 floors.

The structure underwent inspection following the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.

So far the death toll from this event has risen to 79, with 61 missing.

Many other buildings are being inspected and some have been evacuated.

The basement of the courthouse will also be inspected for possible structural flaws, the statement said.

jrr