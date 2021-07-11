Miami court closes for “urgent” repairs after landslide safety review

A Miami court will undergo urgent repair work after a security check in the aftermath of a building collapse two weeks ago found problems in the building, authorities said Friday.

The decision to inspect the Miami-Dade County courthouse facilities and other buildings in the area was taken “as a precaution,” officials said in a joint statement, after the shock caused by the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South, a 12-story building in Surfside, North Miami.

At least 90 people have died and are still missing since the collapse on June 24. It is assumed that his remains are among the tons of rubble. Rescue teams terminated the search for survivors.

“The Engineer’s Report on the Courthouse identified security issues at various floors and recommended that floors 16 and above be closed to staff while repairs are carried out quickly,” said the statement released by the Miami-Dade Mayor. , Daniella Levine Cave, County Circuit Court Chief Judge Nushin Sayfie, and Court Clerk Harvey Ruvin.

Officials did not give details of the type of security problems identified or the repairs that would be necessary.

The closure will force all staff to work from home again, who had recently returned after a season of teleworking forced by the coronavirus pandemic.