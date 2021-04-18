Miami commemorates the anniversary of the Bay of Pigs Invasion – Telemundo Miami (51)

Veterans of the group of Cuban combatants who participated in the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961 paid honors in Miami to the hundreds of brigadiers who died in the landing and in aerial combat.

At the foot of the 2506 Assault Brigade Liberation Air Force monument gathered brigadiers, family members of several generations, state legislators and Miami-Dade County authorities.

The keynote speaker was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Republican, who praised the “courage” and “spirit” of the anti-Castro Cuban brigade members.

“The members of the 2506 Assault Brigade rose up against repression and an immoral ideology, they stood up for freedom,” stressed DeSantis, the same “spirit”, he added, that “encourages people around the world who are fighting against any form of totalitarianism. “

In this context, the governor identified the “spirit” that defined Assault Brigade 2506 with the same one that drove the protests against Chinese communism in Tiananmen, that colored the fall of the Berlin Wall 31 years ago or that encourages Cubans who continue to risk their lives jumping into a sea to leave the island.

Hugo Sueiro, lieutenant of the Cuban Army, who at 21 was the head of Infantry Battalion number 2, the first to disembark in Playa Larga, said that “the war was lost before entering Cuba”, referring to the wrong decisions of the then president of the United States, John F. Kennedy.

Six decades after the failed Bay of Pigs invasion, all the Cuban exiles who were protagonists of that operation agree that the failure was due to Kennedy’s lack of commitment and indecision, changes in plans and the lack of air coverage to protect the landing. It was an invasion, then, doomed to failure.

The US Senator from Florida Marco Rubio, of Cuban origin, also addressed a few words to the attendees in which he stressed that the condition of the brigades was that of Cubans, but “their cause was that of freedom.”

For his part, Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart, also of Cuban origin, announced that he has presented a resolution to turn the 60th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion into a permanent commemoration. “It is a debt of honor. It is what is owed to them. We will never stop fighting and Cuba will one day be free with the example of Assault Brigade 2506,” he said.

Jeanette Núñez, Florida’s first Latina lieutenant governor, proudly mentioned being the daughter of Cuban parents and expressed her admiration for the brigadistas who fought with “repressive communist forces driven by the desire for democracy and freedom.”

The mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, and the councilor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava, also addressed a few words to those present, who recalled the “heroism and sacrifice” of the Cuban exiles who participated in the frustrated military operation. “We are with you and united. Until freedom,” Levine Cava said in Spanish.