15 minutes. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Florida since last March 1 continue to rise and reached 67,371 on Wednesday, more than 20,000 of them in Miami-Dade County, which opened its popular beaches this day.

For the eighth consecutive day the cases exceed one thousand in the “Sunshine State”, with 1,371 more in the last 24 hours.

However, the health authorities attribute this to the increase in the number of examinations carried out among the communities that are the focus of the pandemic.

The deaths in the meantime already number 2,801. Of these 34 were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In the centers for the elderly, 6,488 confirmed cases were detected between residents and workers, while the number of infected in the correctional facilities is not available, although according to the latest report 14 people died from the virus.

On the other hand, 1,280,000 tests have been carried out since March 1. Of these, 5.3% were positive and had to hospitalize a total of 11,345 people.

Florida reopening

As Florida progresses through the second phase of the economic reopening, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward counties continue to be sidelined by their high incidence of cases. that makes them the main focus of the pandemic in the state.

Governor Ron DeSantis gave the go-ahead for the entire state to move to Phase 2 from last week, except for these three southeastern counties that will have to apply individually once they consider being ready.

Palm Beach Mayor Dave Kerner asked the governor on Friday to move to the next phase, but so far there was no response.

More than half of the cases are concentrated in these three counties (53.65%). In fact, the Miami-Dade region is the place where the highest number of infections occurred in the entire state, with 20,277 infections.

After more than two months of waiting, the population of this county again enjoys the beaches, which this Wednesday opened to the public. However, will need to follow various restrictions such as not meeting in groups of more than ten people, maintaining distance between groups or not doing group sports.

The beaches, which are one of the great attractions of cities like Miami Beach, should have opened on June 1. However, the mayor, Carlos Giménez, chose to postpone the reopening due to the social protests that took place across the country after the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

Miami-Dade was the last county to open its beaches, which are a great incentive for the tourism and catering sectors, which continue to take the first steps towards the complete reopening of the state.

The US exceeded 111,700 deaths and 1.97 million COVID-19 infections.