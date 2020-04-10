Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida (USA) since last March the pandemic reached this state They increased this Thursday night to 16,826 (more than 1,000 in 24 hours), while deaths rise to 371 (48 more than on Wednesday) and hospitalizations at 2,298, with Miami-Dade as the main focus of infections.

The Florida Department of Health disclosed that the neighboring counties of Miami-Dade and Broward collectively collect 8,378 cases and 133 deaths, which means they realize more than half of the state’s total cases.

Miami-Dade has 5,898 cases, 66 of them fatal, and Broward 2,480 and 67 deaths.

Palm Beach County, in which President Donald Trump is registered after having moved his private address from New York to the city of Palm Beach, where his mansion and private club Mar-a-Lago is located, has 1,333 cases of COVID -19 and the highest number of deaths from this disease in Florida: 75.

On the COVID-19 map in Florida there is still one county with no confirmed cases, Liberty (northwest), and others in the same area with figures no higher than 10.

Although in Miami, the epicenter of the pandemic, its mayor, Carlos Giménez, has not just issued the mandatory use of masks to attend the few open service centers, most cities internally did launch the ordinance.

Giménez himself continued this Thursday with a selective program to determine the number of asymptomatic people infected in the county.

This is a blood test using a simple prick on a finger, to detect antibodies in these people.

The SPARK-C program will reach about 750 people weekly at random, through a phone call in which the mayor’s voice invites to take the test.

Participants will be selected in “32 areas” of Miami-Dade and will take into account age, ethnic group and other demographic aspects, according to the website of the University of Miami (UM), which participates in the research.

Miami-Dade’s population exceeds 2.5 million, according to 2017 Census data.

This blood antibody test is also being done in Los Angeles, California.

Florida is under mandatory confinement, which allows you to go out to buy basic products, exercise and, if there are no local regulations that prevent it, attend religious ceremonies.

Non-essential businesses are closed and the numbers of applications for unemployment aid have climbed as in the rest of the country.

According to the Labor Department, 6.6 million Americans have applied for such aid in the past week.

According to its most recent report, in Florida, as of last Saturday, 169,885 applications for unemployment financial aid had been submitted.

The state Department of Economic Opportunity today announced a new “friendly” app for applying for unemployment benefits via mobile phones.

For your part, The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced Thursday a new $ 2.3 trillion loan program to support small and medium-sized businesses. (SMEs) and state and local governments in the face of the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic.

This Thursday, the United States remains the country with the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world (more than 450,000), followed by Spain (about 152,000) and Italy (139,000), according to the count by Johns Hopkins University.

(With information from EFE)