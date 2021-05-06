Miami Beach traffic accident leaves one dead and heavy congestion – NBC Miami (51)

A traffic accident on a busy road in Miami Beach that involved three vehicles early Monday morning left one person dead and at least two injured, according to police.

This morning at 12:17 am, Miami Beach police officers responded to a traffic accident involving three vehicles on 27th Street and Alton Road.

A Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on Alton Road, and it collided with another vehicle which in turn ran into a parked car.

The driver of the Mustang lost control and hit a tree. Two of the three occupants of that car were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, and one of them, (the passenger) died upon arrival at the health center, Miami Beach police reported.

Alton Road was closed at 29th Street early this morning. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use North Bay Road as an alternate route.