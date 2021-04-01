Miami Beach Mayor Proposes Restricting Alcohol Sales Until 2:00 AM

April 1, 2021 April 1, 2021

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber again proposed restricting the sale of alcohol in the city’s entertainment district until 2:00 a.m. on the riots caused by residents and tourists during Spring Break.

Gelber, who had already proposed the measure in July 2020, renewed the call to city commissioners. “While there are some who will clearly fight some of these ideas tooth and nail, there are others who I think would like to see them implemented,” the local president told the Miami Herald.

The memorandum released by the president on Tuesday contemplates a dozen policy changes he proposes for the South Beach party district. Among them are proposals to ban “oversized drinks and Hookah pipes” from sidewalk cafes in the district.

Other measures include eliminating excess noise for the bars on Ocean Drive and restricting the rental of motorized vehicles such as the three-wheeled slingshots that are popular with tourists. Also included is a request for an increase in police personnel, changes in zoning to encourage office and residential uses, and an increase in the budget for cultural events in the city.

“I know there is an appetite for a plan right now and I thought that by distilling it into a real series of proposals, people could support it accordingly,” Gelber said.

