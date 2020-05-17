Miami Beach residents want to leave behind, once and for all, closed businesses, beach and empty streets, curfew and half liberties, the tourist city par excellence, they argue, deserves the joyous face of always.

The gradual reopening of Miami Beach will begin on Wednesday, May 20, at certain retail and commercial establishments, including retail stores, personal care businesses, offices and museums, subject to social distancing requirements.

Gustavo Nieves, a Miami Beach resident, believes that it is an opportunity for merchants, “to have a new income in their coffers because we live in a time when we are very tight, the need is so great”

From this weekend, Ocean Drive in South Beach will be closed to traffic indefinitely, the idea is to give more space to pedestrians and cyclists, it will also allow restaurants and cafes to expand outdoor seating when they reopen on 27 may.

Dan Gelber, mayor of Miami Beach, explained that they seek to ensure that the 800 restaurants will be ready for reopening.

“It seems very good to me because we need to go for a walk, distract ourselves so as not to fall into anxiety or depression, as long as we cover ourselves well and keep our distance is fine,” says Cynthia Medina, tourist.

“We have the right to go out as human beings, as long as we take the necessary precautions everything is fine,” says Marlon Media, another tourist who was in Miami-Dade.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County prepares its economic reopening for next Monday, May 18, everything will depend on the timely preparation of business.

Teresa Perez, a Miami-Dade resident, still doesn’t feel safe to go sit in a restaurant. “We can order out the window, I’m still not sure with the restaurants, not 100%, 80.”

Misael Garcia, on the other hand, has a different opinion. “We have gone to Home Depot to Walmart, to all the stores, why not go to a restaurant”

Some cities like Miami, Hialeah and Miami Gardens will begin reopening next Wednesday, with shops and beauty salons.

The success of the economic reopening of some cities depends to a great extent on the reaction of customers, today the big question is … will they go to business or not, despite the danger that COVID-19 still represents? days.

