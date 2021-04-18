Miami apartment fire leaves two families affected – Telemundo Miami (51)

Miami firefighters attended a fire in a duplex house this Sunday at dawn, which forced the evacuation of the inhabitants of both apartments and left no victims.

Upon arriving at the scene, after receiving an emergency call, firefighters found thick black smoke and strong flames that could be seen even on the roof of the duplex house located in the 2400 block of southwest Miami, on 29th Avenue. .

Immediately upon arrival, the firefighters requested the support of other units.

Officers quickly attacked the fire and conducted a search for possible victims, and within minutes the flames were under control with no casualties reported.

The occupants of both houses were evacuated safely and evaluated by paramedics. No emergency transfer was required of any.

Four adults were affected by the damage that the fire caused to their home. The American Red Cross reached out to the families to provide support.

The causes of the fire are under investigation.