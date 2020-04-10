On the first day that New York seemed to show encouraging data in its fight against the coronavirus – the number of new hospitalizations has flattened to 1 percent – attention shifted to determining what the new epicenter of the pandemic will be. in United States.

Logic indicates that large urban centers are the most at risk. That is why Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami are the great candidates to succeed the “Big Apple”. At the moment, South Florida is far from the peak of broadcasts nationwide. In Miami Dade there are already 5745 positive cases and 63 deaths.

However, to prevent trends from accelerating, the authorities have taken various measures of social isolation: the implementation of the use of masks for those who go to essential businesses that are still open (a provision made in several but not all Dade County cities); the request that people stay in their homes at the state level; the suspension of classes for the last 20 days or the curfew in the evening hours for the city of Miami are some of them.

In addition, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the Miami Beach Convention Center will be reconditioned to become a hospital and, thereby, expand the state’s health infrastructure in the face of the coronavirus advance.

The next step seems to be the partial suspension of flights, but the issue confronts two local authorities. The city’s Mayor, Francis Suarez, has been asking President Donald Trump for a week to suspend flights arriving at Miami International Airport from areas highly affected by the virus. Only the President has the authority to make this determination. But Miami Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez called the White House to ask that this request not be accommodated.

In the midst of a bleak picture, a small advantage emerges. The fact that the peak of contagion comes after other regions – it is expected to take place in the next two weeks – allows taking lessons that they have learned. Perhaps the most hopeful has to do with the fact that on Friday of last week the FDA (the regulatory body for food and drugs in the United States) approved a new experimental treatment to treat critically ill COVID19 patients.

This is the so-called “convalescent plasma: a treatment that involves the transfusion of plasma from the blood of people who have recovered from the disease to others who are battling it. This is because the people who overcame the coronavirus generated anti- Powerful bodies for this strain capable of neutralizing the virus or generating an immune response.

The plasma of these people can be extracted through a simple blood donation. The prestigious Mayo Clinic received the approval of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last Friday to lead the trials to prove its effectiveness. And more than 100 hospitals in the United States are already carrying out the efforts. The process is still experimental but, being approved by the federal government, it is taking place with increasing frequency in South Florida.

Plasma donors can be those who have had COVID-19 and who now test negative. The requirement is to be in physical condition that allows donating blood, check that the virus is no longer in your body and have overcome the symptoms at least 14 days ago. In Florida, donations of this type occur at various hospitals and health centers and are coordinated by a non-profit blood bank, One Blood.

“We are at a key moment in the fight against the coronavirus. From One Blood we have worked against the clock to comply with the regulations imposed by the FDA in order to collect the plasma from those who passed COVID19 in order to implant it in convalescent patients, “said Bud Scholl, the President of One Blood, in dialogue with Infobae.

When consulting about this treatment with Dr. Paul Adams, chief of the Miami medical team and who is addressing the scientific recommendations for the city, said that the administration is trying to implement massive donations. “The effort is put into finding those who had the virus and improved so that they can now help others,” explained Dr. Adams.

At the moment plasma donation is presented only as hope. But, if its effectiveness is proven, it would constitute a treatment capable of drastically reducing the death rate of a pandemic that has altered the foundations of global society.