MIAMI | 18 Latin Americans missing in building collapse

At least 18 Latin American citizens remain missing after the collapse on Thursday of a building in Surfside, near Miami, informed consular sources.

Three Uruguayans, six Paraguayans and nine Argentines were reported missing after the collapse of the property, according to the country’s consulates in Miami.

The sister of the first lady of Paraguay, Sophía López Moreira, her husband and three children as well as the employee are among the disappeared, said the Foreign Minister of that country, Euclides Acevedo.

Silvana López Moreira, wife of Paraguayan President Mario Abdo, is preparing to travel to Miami this Thursday afternoon, the Presidency reported.

According to a statement from the Argentine consulate in Miami, there are at least nine Argentines among the disappeared.

For his part, the Uruguayan consul in that city, Eduardo Bouzout, said that there are no news from three Uruguayans.