Miajadas receives EMD Aceuchal in its fiefdom

04/17/2021 at 12:21 PM CEST

The Miajadas receives this Sunday at 12:00 the visit of the Aceuchal in the Municipal of Miajadas during his fourth game in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Miajadas looks forward to recovering positive feelings in the match that corresponds to the fourth day after suffering a defeat against him Plasencia in the previous match by a result of 2-1. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won one of the three matches played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division and have managed to score 23 goals in favor and 21 against.

Regarding visitors, the EMD Aceuchal achieved a zero draw against the Azuaga, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of staying this time with the three points. To date, of the three games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won zero of them and adds a figure of 26 goals conceded compared to 22 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Miajadas has managed to win in their only match played so far at home in the Second Phase of the Third Division. In the role of visitor, the EMD Aceuchal he did not manage to prevail in his only commitment as a visitor so far in the competition.

At the same time, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have won three games in a row at home against the Aceuchal. The last time they faced the Miajadas and the Aceuchal in this tournament it was in January 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 3-2 in favor of Aceuchal.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that both teams are separated by four points in favor of the Miajadas. The Miajadas He arrives at the meeting with 32 points in his locker and occupying the third place before the game. For his part, the EMD Aceuchal it has 28 points and ranks fifth in the competition.