Mia, the world’s first bionic vulture to land and walk again thanks to a titanium “suchi roll”

Prostheses have been around for a long time in veterinary medicine and, thanks to technological advances, bionic animals have also been a reality for years. One of the last to join has been the world’s first bionic vulture, which after receiving its implant returns to have two functional legs.

The specimen is called Mia and it is, specifically, a bearded vulture (Gypaetus barbatus). and suffered a serious injury while still a chicken. Amputation was imminent, reducing his chances of survival, but a team of veterinarians was able to find a solution so that their life expectancy in freedom could be greater.

A prosthesis that the bone “embraces”

Although the translation of its scientific name would be “bearded vulture”, in Spanish this species is called osprey for their peculiar way of feeding. These animals grab bones (or other remains such as shells) and from a very high height they release them to the ground so that when they fall they break, and thus ingest them.

Hence, while losing a limb may not predetermine the survival of a quadruped animal such as a dog (even if it is a hunter), in this case it implies a more direct difficulty in taking flight, landing and feeding. What happened to Mia is that the sheep wool fibers that made up her nest wound around her injured ankle, so that the end of the limb was unable to oxygenate and irrigate causing necrosis on the fingers.

Necrosis requires amputation, since it is dead tissue and if it is not removed it can cause problems to the living tissue still connected. So Mia’s foot had to be amputated, and that was bad news considering the chances of survival back to her life in freedom.

Hence the idea of ​​the prosthesis, but for this, aspects such as the impact of landing, supporting the weight of the animal and the long and fast flights that are routinely experienced in the life pattern of this animal, something that a standard prosthesis is not capable of supporting. Hence, they thought that a technique that had not yet been used in birds, according to veterinarians: osseointegration. In other words, not simply adding an external prosthesis, but rather that it became integrated and formed part of the structure of the animal like one more bone.

Hence, Dr. Oskar Aszmann, the surgeon specialized in the construction of prostheses for humans that Mia’s team of veterinarians turned to, talks about the world’s first bionic bird. His team, together with veterinarians from the Vienna University of Veterinary Medicine led by Sarah Hochgeschurz, operated on Mia by installing what Hochgeschurz and his team describe in the work published in Nature as bionic reconstruction with osseointegration.

The idea is, basically, to internally anchor the prosthesis to the bone, which later ossifies on it. This achieves an integration of the prosthetic foot into the skeleton, unlike a standard external prosthesis or a fixation plate used in complicated fractures.

C) X-rays of the implant during and after surgery. D) Representation of the implant after surgery, showing its medullary location (inside the bone). E) Design of the outside of the prosthesis. Sarah Hochgeschurz et al.

The implant is made of titanium and some layers of rubber that surround it. Instead of a clawed foot, the animal now has what they describe as a “sushi roll,” but it is a solution that in their judgment can absorb the impact of landings and whose design should minimize the risk of snagging on branches and get hurt again.

Aszmann explained that Mia made the first attempts to walk after three weeks (after the operation) and that the prosthesis was fixed after six weeks. A long process that ended well, as they describe, since Mia has been able to walk and land again, as well as support herself.

Bearded vultures are a species that has been disappearing from many regions of Europe, being in a state of “near threatened” according to the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature), so at least in these regions it is usually monitored. Now, among that population of large birds of prey, there is a bionic that be able to take flight again to smash bones against the ground.

In Engadget we have seen more bionic animals, although this is a somewhat different approach (and it is a higher vertebrate). Previously we saw jellyfish with an implanted microchip and even cockroaches, for real.

Images | Sarah Hochgeschurz et al