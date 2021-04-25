Mia Khalifa’s top café highlights her enormous charms in the sun

Mia Khalifa’s Top Cafe highlights her enormous charms in the sun | Instagram

One of the most interesting celebrities that continues to attract the attention of Internet users is undoubtedly Mia Khalifa, who recently was showing off her huge charms while sunbathing.

We have continuously seen posts from Mia khalifa both on his Instagram and also on his Twitter account, where he shows off his exquisite figure.

The model and businesswoman He has proven to be one of the favorite personalities of Internet users, especially when he comes to show off his figure, which thanks to exercise has changed a lot.

With some exercise routines and consistency in his diet, he managed to make big changes in his physique and they are also quite noticeable.

While he was near his window listening to music of the urban genre, Khalifa enjoyed the sun while playing his cute charms with a top that showed a little more than necessary.

On the straps of her top, she wore some fabric flower petals, quite striking and in a pink color that contrasted with the brown tone of the top.

The song he was listening to is titled “You don’t live like this (Remix)” by Arcangel & Bad Bunny, this type of song fascinates him a lot, because it is not the first time that we appreciate content from it with this musical genre.