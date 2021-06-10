Mia Khalifa’s huge charm gets exposed in micro top | Instagram

The model, actress and businesswoman from Beirut, Lebanon Mia Khalifa attracted attention with a strapless micro top, revealing part of her enormous charms that for a few years have been so well known thanks to her films for adults.

During the last weeks Mia khalifa He’s been giving us some really entertaining content, mostly due to the fact that he’s been promoting his OnlyFans account.

That is why the model continually publishes small tests of what they will see in their account, surely it continues to have more subscribers as the weeks go by.

In his most recent post from 4 hours ago, Khalifa appears up to his torso, the gaze immediately goes to his huge charmsShe is wearing a top with a bit of pleating which provides more volume.

The only thing messier than my hair is my OnlyFans inbox, “Khalifa wrote.

Although Mia Khalifa is talking about her hair, surely the almost 700 thousand Internet users who liked the photo did not pay attention to her hair, because something else stood out even more.