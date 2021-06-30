Mia Khalifa’s green top leaves her huge charms in the air

Mia Khalifa’s green top leaves her enormous charms in the air | Instagram

Flirty Lebanese-born model Mia Khalifa shared a video extremely flirtatious where he is wearing his huge charms as it has done on several occasions.

Mia khalifa he has managed to become a celebrity thanks to the fact that he first became a full-grown movie star.

This publication was made through her Instagram stories, she is wearing a green top that has a kind of corrugated edge that gives it an even more striking effect.

The emerald green top Khalifa was wearing has skinny straps, in her original video it is quite short, so much so that her huge top charms just popped out of this flirty little garment.

The model and businesswoman born in Beirut, Lebanon He continually shares content in his stories even more often than in his feed.

From what she wrote in the video, the Lebanese flirt was working or maybe she was preparing for a photo shoot and showed a little of what her OnlyFans followers will surely be able to enjoy in a few days.

He currently has more than 24.6 million followers who are aware of his publications, not only on Instagram but also on Twitter.