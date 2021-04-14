Mia Khalifa’s dress can’t stand her huge charms! | Instagram

The model and ex actress Mia Khalifa, in addition to being a businesswoman, is a celebrity on Instagram, she shared a very flirty photo wearing a white dress that could not completely contain her charms.

Mia khalifa He is undoubtedly one of the most searched personalities on Google, especially for the b * rno films that he took to record in 2014, with which he managed to increase his popularity as of 2015.

The post she shared in 2018 was for a charity dinner, however she didn’t ask what kind of charity it was for, she just paid for the seat for the food.

Also read: Mia Khalifa’s outfit brings out her enormous charms!

Surely you already knew that model and businesswoman She loves to eat, we continually see her share some photos in a restaurant or eat at home.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

This garment that Khalifa was wearing was “peasant” style due to the way the sleeves fall from the shoulders, which is why this type of garment is commonly known as such.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The dress had some details and cuts on the abdomen and the bottom was a very beautiful garment that surely today is a bit too large due to losing weight.