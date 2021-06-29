Mia Khalifa’s casual outfit shows off her shapely legs | Instagram

Showing off her beautiful and shapely legs, Mia Khalifa showed them off to her fans in a recent post on her official Instagram account.

It was thus that the beautiful model and ex actress of entertainment for adults, Mia khalifa He delighted the pupil of his followers again, for this type of detail he has become a celebrity on social networks.

Due to the various activities and posts that she has done throughout her account, it is likely that the model has been promoting the shoes she was wearing.

Mia Khalifa was wearing a pair of tennis shoes, which were part of the publicity she did because she even tagged an Instagram account where the most recent photo is precisely the tennis she is wearing.

To show them off and show them off at the same time, the model was wearing short shorts so when she showed off her tennis she also showed off her shapely legs.

There were several photos that he shared posing in this flirty and strawberry session, to make his fans smile a little at the end he shared a video where he was about to fall backwards due to the pose he was in, squatting.