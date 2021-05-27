Mia Khalifa wears her abdomen with a tiny outfit at the gym | Instagram

The model and actress Mia Khalifa showed off her new content in her Instagram stories showing her figure and steel abdomen in a tight and tiny outfit.

For months he has shown us the progress he has made in his exquisite figure For months she decided to change her habits and the exercise she does has made her look much more beautiful.

The pretty social media celebrity shows off in a flirty video In front of the mirror, Mia Khalifa wears short shorts and a sweater that reaches above her waist and underneath it she has a purple top.

Also read: Anastasia Kvitko strappy only outfit for OnlyFans!

Whenever the beauty has a chance Mia khalifa Renowned model and former adult entertainment film actress painlessly shows the progress she has made since starting her arduous exercise routines.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

It seems that he had just finished his routine when he decided to delight his fans with his video, as he was still in the gym in front of the mirror and some equipment that can be seen in the images.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

With her hair tied back and her face mask Mia Khalifa makes sure that she meets the requirements to avoid contagion.