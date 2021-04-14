Mia Khalifa was afraid that she would never be able to wear a bathing suit again! | Instagram

The model and businesswoman Mia Khalifa shared four PhotographsIn them, she stated that she was not sure about wearing a bathing suit again.

It was through his Twitter account and although they are not current they are just as amazing, he had traveled to Canada and tried delicious dishes.

If you are an admirer of Mia khalifa You will know that the beautiful celebrity loves to eat, on several occasions she has shared content visiting beautiful places and where she has consumed many culinary delights.

Thanks to the fact that you have the possibility of traveling continuously, take advantage of some outings to get to know the gastronomy of the place, what better than to know a new country by trying its food, don’t you think?

In the four photos he appears revealing his palate with different stews and desserts, his beauty narrowly surpasses the delicacies he consumed there in 2018.

The further progression and disappearance of my hope of getting back into b! Kini through this food tour of Monteal, “he wrote.

The model looked very happy and appetizing, on this food tour that apparently was perfect for her and possibly her husband Robert Sandberg, who constantly accompanies her and they even have a YouTube channel together where they share some of their trips.