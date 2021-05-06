Mia Khalifa video captivates fans wearing transparent dress

Video of Mia Khalifa captivates fans wearing transparent dress | Instagram

The model and former actress Mia Khalifa shared a short video on her Instagram stories where she appears showing off a curious and striking transparent dress.

Apparently the garments with transparencies and Mia khalifa they get along quite well, it’s the perfect combination that the beautiful Instagram celebrity could use.

For Internet users to see Khalifa showing what for them is the best part of his figure, we talk about his enormous charms, it is more than fantastic.

So Mia Khalifa does it with a top, dress or whatever, as long as she shows them they are fascinated by the beautiful gift that the model gives them.

The garment that the former actress of the adult film industry is wearing is short, with leaves stamped on the fabric of a rather striking green, she herself admits to being obsessed with the designer Louisa ballou.

Undoubtedly this collection is already in Khalifa’s closet, without hesitation for a moment it is almost certain that he has made some garments from this impressive collection, especially because in addition to highlighting his beauty, he feels the most flirtatious.