The model and businesswoman Mia Khalifa recently shared a photo with her followers where she is proud, as she prepares to be perfect his wedding day.

As you well know Khalifa He submitted a few years ago so that his attributes would be greater because as a teenager it was a subject that bothered him for not having anything.

After his operation was performed, he helped your self esteem She got up, thanks to this you may also remember her in a time that, although short, left an impact until today.

Engaged to chef Robert Sandberg They are ready to get married, they have lived together for years, but the fact of getting married is already considered something more formal.

Mia Khalifa had a rhinoplasty, had a nose job To look perfect on her wedding day, she said so in her description, which was long because she was not happy.

« I couldn’t be happier or more prepared for more than 75 people to look at my side profile at my wedding this is day 2 after the operation and I have a pain scale of 0 so far, » said Mia.

He took the opportunity to tell his followers that he would lead them in the process along with his recovery and even invited his admirers to follow the doctor who operated on her so that in case of doubts about her procedure, she would help them resolve them.

He also stated that the objective was that his « strong middle eastern nose » As she mentions it was that they simply softened her to make her more feminine, she is really excited about this new change in her life and especially very excited to see the result and also to share it with her followers.

« » Do not idolize the women you see on social media and base your self-esteem on unrealistic comparisons. If you’ve ever looked at my boobs and want yours to look like this, please remember that mine are made of the same material as the spatula in your kitchen drawer. « Khalifa concluded.

