Mia Khalifa transparencies catch the eye of her fans!

The model, businesswoman, influencer and ex actress Mia Khalifa managed to delight the pupils of her fans thanks to a single PhotoIn it she wore a transparent long-sleeved blouse.

Mia khalifa has managed to stand out among celebrities who are engaged or dedicated to work for the adult entertainment industry.

This is thanks to his personality and especially to his enormous charms who constantly star in some of his most flirtatious photographs.

Such was the case of the publication he made on November 3, 2020, where he published this photo on his Instagram account, letting his fans see his acquaintances huge charms.

With more than two and a half million red hearts, this like many other of her publications have become the favorites of Internet users, as long as she shows more skin, Mia Khalifa will have millions of like’s.

Although in the image we see her wearing this transparent blouse, her parts cannot be seen because she put her hair to cover them, but in the same way it is something more than flirtatious to see her show off like that in her publications.