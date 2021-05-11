Mia Khalifa shows photos of her gestures when taking a test | Instagram

The model, businesswoman and ex actress From entertainment for the elderly Mia Khalifa shared a video of a photo that was taken when she was taking the rapid test for Covid-19.

Since Mia khalifa He opened his Instagram account as well as that of Tiktok, on several occasions he has shared some funny videos, thus showing his personality.

This time it was a video on the Instagram stories of the beautiful and voluptuous celebrity, where she has a kind of long swab inside her nose.

If you have already taken the exam to see if you have Covid-19, surely you will coincide with the gesture that the businesswoman was making, wrinkling her nose a little and a grimace of pain and displeasure.

Surely seeing the Photos She could not avoid two things, remembering the feeling of having something on her nose and the second laughing at herself when she saw herself with her gestures, it is something a bit comical to see, but if you have done it, it is likely that you have also remembered the feeling.

It seems that Mia Khalifa will have a trip at the door, since this would be one of the reasons why she would have to take this test or that in the event that she has had contact with someone infected as well.