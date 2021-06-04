Mia Khalifa shows off her heart attack body in ‘daring’ photo in the pool

Sarah Joe Chamoun, better known in the world of adult cinema as ‘Mia Khalifa’, has once again stolen the glances of her loyal followers on social networks, by leaving her heart-stopping beauty in view of all.

Via Instagram, The former Lebanese actress released the image showing how she enjoys the freshness of the water in the pool, showing off her tremendous curves in a black swimsuit, accompanied by the following message.

“This took so many tries,” he wrote.

This publication has received more than one million likes and about six thousand comments from its more than 24 million followers on Instagram, showing their admiration for its statuesque beauty.

