Mia Khalifa shows off her enormous attributes in tiny white swimsuit

The famous former actress of cinema for adults and today a model and youtuber, Mia Khalifa, shocked her millions of followers on social networks by posting a subtle and flirty photography where she exhibited her tremendous body dressed in an elegant two-piece swimsuit set in white, notably contrasting with her tanned skin, illuminated by the sun’s rays.

Mine, of Lebanese origin, he continues to live in the United States, specifically in Malibu, California, where he arrived 21 years ago with his family.

Also read: Diego Dreyfus responds to rumors about the paternity of Chicharito Hernández’s children

Sunrise or sunset? Mia Khalifa posted.

Who is Mia Khalifa?

Sarah Joe Chamoun was born in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1993. Mia Khalifa rose to the world of fame for her beginnings in adult cinema 7 years ago, when she was only 21 years old.

Before her debut in the film industry, Mía worked as a waitress in a fast food restaurant, where a client offered her the proposal to work in the cinema of the three Xs.

His career only lasted one year, during which time he shot 36 films. In 2017 he returned just to shoot one more movie.

After that facet, Mía worked as a legal assistant and accountant, in addition to having a brief stint as a sportscaster.

Also read: Yulieth Torres shows off her attributes with tiny and tight garments

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content