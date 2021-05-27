Mia Khalifa shows off her behind the scenes with Bella Poarch | Instagram

Within a week of its publication, the video of Bella Poarch where Mia Khalifa appears reached 100 million views, so she took advantage of the model and actress to share your own behind the scenes.

Very proud to be part of a project that in such a short time surpassed any video official released thus far, decided to gift his fans a bit of his perspective by shooting the video “Build a B * tch“.

Being Mia Khalifa a strong internet celebrity, the mere fact of knowing that she would appear in a new video was more than stimulating for her followers who did not hesitate in the video released on May 13.

In his post, which he released 7 hours ago, Khalifa shows a bit of the costumes and makeup for his preparation as well as some of the effects that we saw throughout the video.

With a special dedication and thanks to Bella Poarch who is a tiktoker and now decided to venture into the world of music, Mia khalifa She thanked him for the opportunity to participate with her and be part of her story.

A total of 6 photographs and 4 videos were shared by the Lebanese model, her publication already has more than 640 thousand red hearts.