Mia Khalifa shows off her attributes by posing with a jeweled bra and no underwear

Mia khlaifa It is again on everyone’s lips thanks to a heart-stopping photo uploaded to social networks in which it appears showing off its attributes in a very sensual way.
This Monday, the porn ex-actress paralyzed hearts on Instagram by letting herself be admired posing with a jewelry bra that barely covers the essentials of her “breasts.” But what most attracted attention is that in the lower part of her body, the young woman is not wearing underwear.
“Damnnnn @daniel 📸 !!
HMU: @missgiamariemakeup
Styled: @kathryngosik in @justdesijewelry and my own @area headpiece and top
Nose: @deepakdugarmd “, wrote the Lebanese in the snapshot that has accumulated more than one million 303 thousand likes in just a few hours.
View this post on Instagram
Just a few days ago, Mia Khalifa had already caused a stir among her more than 24 million fans when she exhibited her curves in a pool, wearing a tight black swimsuit that showed her “sideboob”.
View this post on Instagram
