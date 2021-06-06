Mia Khalifa shows off her abdomen proudly with this new fashion | Instagram

The model Mia Khalifa is excited and very happy because again a fashion of the 80s, the flared pants, is back and she can use them as she likes.

In love with this type of garment, she warns that she will not let them take it off, and assures that she will make a big fuss in the event that this happens.

Like other celebrities Mia khalifa she is aware of new fashions and trends in clothing and although this could be considered retro she is more than fascinated with flared pants.

These types of garments were extremely striking in the 70s / 80s due to their shape, they reached the waist and from the knee down they are quite wide, most of them were jeans.

The design that Khalifa is wearing is a cotton model, but this looks somewhat thick and is in brown, she was accompanied by a lilac sweater that by the way leaves her abdomen exposed and as an accessory she was wearing a beige bag with a thick chain .

Five hours ago she shared these images, which were a total of five photos and a video in front of the mirror where she looks extremely happy and above all flirtatious.