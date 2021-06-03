Mia Khalifa shows her imperfections, shows them off on video | Instagram

The model of Lebanese origin and also businesswoman Mia Khalifa shared a video very proud of her figure including her imperfections.

Mia Khalifa has gone through a long process of training to lose weight and tone her beautiful figure, which has given satisfactory results, however with them she cannot get rid of her imperfections.

In a video of Tiktok The model and Instagram celebrity showed off her abs, her enormous charms and also her shapely legs, which is apparently where she has her imperfections.

Like any woman in the whole world Mia khalifa It has stretch marks, however not all women tend to feel comfortable with them, in her case it does not apply because she wears them with pride.

Khalifa is wearing a sleeveless top with a round neck and pronounced that reveals her charms a bit, she is also wearing shorts a little too big for her size and several necklaces in gold.

At the beginning of the video the model is showing off her exquisite figure, but then she is shown sitting and shows a little of her flabby skin with stretch marks, surely it is the ravages of losing weight so fast, however despite this she will continue to be even more admired by her fans by showing herself as perfect as they usually think be the models.