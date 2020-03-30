Mia Khalifa rides her fiancé for video on Instagram | Instagram

The beautiful 27-year-old businesswoman Mia Khalifa shared a video on her account Instagram where he appears in the company of his fiancé Robert Sandberg the interesting thing is that it is mounted on it.

It seems that the former actress of adult films has decided to also venture into the application of Tik tok where she shares funny videos in the company of her boyfriend.

In the present video they appear together, she is behind him ready to get on and take a complete turn through her body but mounted on it, without taking the floor because they would lose the challenge.

It may interest you: Mia Khalifa shares her results in the gym with attractive photos

The relationship that both maintain is quite pleasant from what can be seen in your posts because they constantly share several photos and videos.

The couple lives together and although they are already engaged, the date of the wedding is still unknown, something that does not worry them much because they look quite happy, perhaps one of these days they will surprise with the news.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

“Quarantine Day 14: @robertsandberg can be seen mentally plotting his escape as my isolation friend after I forced him to do all the Tik tok challenges with me. #Imlonely #butstayingthefuckhome” translation and description of his post.

If you know a little about Khalifa you will know that he loves eating, which can be seen throughout his publications in Instagram where she shares delicious dishes or sweets that she consumes, coincidentally, the love of her life is a chef, so she surely pampers her.

In her latest publications she has shown the progress she has had during her hard work in the gym because the photographs are amazing, although she already owned a exquisite bodySeeing his muscles marked and his curves outlined is the result of excellent work.

Read also: Mia Khalifa boasts exquisite body on Instagram

.