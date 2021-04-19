Mia Khalifa rides a horse like a pro | Instagram

Like a professional in the sport of riding, the beautiful Mia Khalifa shared a video where she is riding a horse.

The video was shared on his official Instagram account, it seems that he was finishing a nice walk in the beautiful light brown copy.

Mia khalifa was about to get off the horse, in the video he is seen from behind with his cute later charms of protagonists.

While preparing to get off the beautiful celebrity from Google and Instagram, she did it very carefully, because the horse was a bit tall and Mia is only one meter and 57 centimeters.

Read also: The pants were lowered! Ana Cheri showed her cute “peach”

As she got off the beautiful equine specimen, she jumped a little and as she did so she smiled a little and also patted the horse while feeling a bit rested.

The video has more than 4 million views and also more than 3,000 comments, although it seems like a professional in reality it is not so much, we can see this with the helmet that he wore on his head for his own protection.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

It was on September 11, 2020 that this publication was made that her followers on the application liked a lot and surely she too.