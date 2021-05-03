Mia Khalifa records a video and ends up hurting herself | Instagram

Being originally from Beirut, Línano Sarah Joe Chamoun Mia Khalifa’s full and real name shared a video on Twitter where she claims that she ended up hurting herself.

The beautiful model, actress and a businesswoman appears showing her beautiful curves, which have made more than one Internet user sigh when they see her and remember some of her videos from 2015.

Mia khalifa Today she is quite a celebrity, although many continue to remember part of her past, the 27-year-old says she has better things to do and is dedicated to it.

Today Khalifa is a businesswoman and model as well as a tiktoker, this being precisely a means that she uses to de-stress and entertain herself a bit, being precisely the reason for smiles both for her and for her followers.

In a video that he shared on the micro blogging service, he precisely stated in the description that when he recorded the video he had not realized that he was wearing rings and ended up hurting his cheek.

As you can see in the video she herself puts her fist on one of her cheeks and “pushes” her face as if hitting herself, of course it was a joke to record the Tiktok, but in the end he shared that he had hurt himself although not that much.