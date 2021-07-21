Mía Khalifa promotes a giveaway wearing a black swimsuit

Mia Khalifa promotes a giveaway wearing a black swimsuit | Instagram

While the actress and model Mia Khalifa is sunbathing sitting on a towel by the pool, promoting a raffle wearing a swimsuit Very flirty.

Was a video In addition to a photograph that this flirty Instagram celebrity shared, perhaps to return a little of the love that her fans have given her.

There will be a total of five objects that she will give away, two Xbox, 2 PlayStation and 3 iPhones, she herself gives the indications in her description and everyone can participate.

Surely seeing her more than one of her followers would rather have a date with her than one of her gifts.

The swimsuit of Mia khalifa This is one piece, but it is made up of several strips on the sides, front and back, exposing her beautiful skin.

It has been 20 hours since he shared this publication, which already has more than one and a half million red hearts and also more than 90 thousand comments.

Khalifa added that this giveaway was not sponsored by any of the mentioned brands and not by Instagram, so everything is on your own.