Mia Khalifa poses in lace robe For her calendar! | Instagram

The renowned former celebrity of adult entertainment movies Mia Khalifa shared a video again where she highlighted her charms with a lace robe quite short.

Today Mia khalifa She is a model and a businesswoman, she was just doing both in her video, posing for a photo shoot that would result in part of one of her calendars.

Using a Swimwear two-piece black with white details, the model decided to wear a short robe to match this one and show it off in the session.

It may interest you: Goodbye to Mia Khalifa Elsa Jean in a swimsuit unseats her!

Although in mentioned video it lasts only a few seconds, its fans did not stop watching and playing it over and over again, proof of this so far has more than 9 million views.

It should be noted that the video clip was shared on October 9, 2019 and continues to be one of the fan favorites, due to the number of views it has to date.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

Mia Khalifa’s photo shoot was taken on a beach in Los Angeles, California, United States called Venice.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

In the space where the former actress took her photos, some rocks appear, giving her an even more striking scene.