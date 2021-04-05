Mia Khalifa poses in front of the mirror and boasts a perfect silhouette!

Posing Mia Khalifa in front of the mirror, she boasts a perfect silhouette! | Instagram

The model, actress and businesswoman Mia Khalifa showed very excited the result of the gym, posed in front of the mirror showing off a perfect silhouette for her fans.

As you will know from 2020 the beautiful model of Lebanese origin Sarah Joe Chamoun better known as Mia khalifa, began with a tireless exercise routine.

Since the beautiful celebrity began to notice some changes in her figure, she did not immediately hesitate to share it on her official Instagram account and this was no exception.

Today Mia Khalifa looks quite different in terms of her figure, than a few years ago when she recorded films for the entertainment of adults.

That is why when you open your account OnlyFans it began to be even more popular than before, especially due to the physical change to which it underwent.

In the image we can see her showing off her cute and now marked abdomen, while wearing leggings and a pink hoodie, which despite not showing more of her beautiful skin perfectly marks her figure.

What I brought into my living room today, “he wrote.

Apparently as he comments in his description, that day he only spent it at home enjoying the company of his partner Robert Sandberg and their pets.