Mia Khalifa poses for a session showing off her silhouette and charms

Mia Khalifa poses for session showing off her silhouette and charms | Instagram

Businesswoman and ex actress Mia Khalifa spoiled her fans by showing them a bit of one of her photo shoots, where she posed as well as sitting in a fantastic outfit.

They were two Photos Those he published on his Instagram stories for a few hours, although he did not share much information about it, surely more than one of his followers were delighted to see it.

Since retiring from the film industry in 2014, Mia khalifa He began to be a model for various brands, thanks to the popularity he made with his 28 films, which to date continue on the Internet.

His popularity began to rise like foam in 2015, it was then that he became a strong celebrity, he currently has 24.6 million followers on his Instagram account.

To date the well-known model and businesswoman He has 2,123 publications on his Instagram account, he is undoubtedly quite active in that account, but he is even more so in his stories, sometimes he has more than five per day.

Sarah Joe Chamoun better known as Mia Khalifa has become one of the favorite personalities of Internet users, even apparently her name is still one of the most searched on Google.