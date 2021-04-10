Mia Khalifa looks like a good girl in strapless and skirt! | Instagram

The model, businesswoman and ex actress Mia Khalifa shared excitedly waiting for some delicious “Franklins BBQ”, while wearing a somewhat unusual look on her, since she looked like a good girl.

In the image that the beautiful Internet celebrity shared on Twitter on May 25, 2018, apparently the photo is somewhat simple, but the outfit she is wearing is quite striking.

Wearing two high ponytails, a strapless and skirt is that it appeared Mia khalifa in her picture, very excited because soon she could eat the delicious “Franklins BBQ” as she wrote in her description.

Although any image that Mia Callista shares (another of her nicknames) always manages to give a more than flirtatious twist to her outfits, thanks to her beautiful figure and unintentionally also to her passage through the film industry for no reason.

And it is that it is not so bad because its enormous charms always manage to stand out immediately, because they are quite large and sometimes it cannot contain them perfectly.

Sarah Joe Chamoun will continue to be a star and thanks to her athletic name Mia Khalifa, she will continue to be one of the most searched adult entertainment figures on Google.