Mia Khalifa heats Instagram with a hot red outfit from Mexico

The always sexy Mia khalifa He turned on the networks again thanks to some videos and images in which he had no qualms to show off his spectacular anatomy.

This Thursday, the former porn actress shared on her Instagram account a photo shoot she did in Punta de Mita, Puerto Vallarta (Mexico), where she appears modeling for the lens, clad in a black fishnet outfit that she wore without a bra, and thus further delight the pupil of his 24.6 million followers.

As you might imagine, the Lebanese publication immediately unleashed a cascade of good comments and in a few hours it has managed to accumulate more than 823 thousand red hearts.

(Swipe to see all content)

It should be noted that for a few weeks, Mia Khalifa has caused a sensation in the famous social network, after posting all kinds of red-hot postcards in swimsuits that can barely contain her prominent attributes.

Here we leave you some of the ones that have captured the most reflections.

