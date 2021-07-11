Mia Khalifa feels eager to learn to twerk! | Instagram

Recently the model and actress Mia Khalifa shared a video where she appears quite excited to learn the art of dancing twerk.

Through a video who shared a long time ago in his stories trying to make some movements of this characteristic dance, which we have seen throughout social networks.

Maybe you can identify it since Rihanna Y Miley Cyrus they do it without any difficulty, that is why Mia khalifa She would like to learn, however it seems that the beautiful celebrity has become a little discouraged herself.

Mia Khalifa is wearing a swimsuit that reveals part of her enormous charms, she is with her legs bent and with the help of her friend, she moves her hips a little.

I already accepted that I don’t have the knees to be able to do this, “wrote Mia Khalifa.

Even though she goes to great lengths to do some signature moves, the model, businesswoman and former adult film actress, could have given up before starting the practice.

Despite this, some of his fans have surely been encouraging him in his publication, which he shared in his stories.