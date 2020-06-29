Mia Khalifa, fans support her and help remove her adult movies | Instagram

Businesswoman and model Mia Khalifa has been on trend for days after her fans started defending her and K-Pop fans have been blocking her videos.

It all happened after I exposed the abuses who lived in the adult film industryFortunately, some of their videos have already been blocked and even deleted.

It has been four days that the topic on The exhibition of the mistreatment he received when working in that industry where in less than a year he decided to retire.

« I promise that I will make #justiceformia the first step to change, this movement these girls have started will shed light on the predatory practices of that industry and help save thousands of girls annually from the same pitfalls. Ethical store. Support the WOMEN who own and distribute their content, not those exploited for not having control of their bodies, « Mia Khalifa.

Look what y’all did … I love you so much. #GenZ, and especially the creator of the hashtag, Bella, haven’t stopped spreading awareness in 4 days and this is the result. I promise I will make #justiceformia the first step to change, this movement these girls have started will shed light on the predatory practices of that industry, and help save the annual thousands of girls from the same traps. Shop ethical. Support the WOMEN who own & distribute their content, not the ones exploited by having no control of their bodies. ALSO, please keep the momentum going for causes that need more attention than anything else right now. Most of which being the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the ongoing BLM fight, and COVID safety (wear a fucking mask). A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Jun 28, 2020 at 1:34 PDT

On the Internet, especially in Twitter It is the topic in trends in Mexico, despite the fact that to date she is remembered as one of the largest representatives of the industry when she rose to fame when she appeared with her hijab on stage. Mia Khalifa She claims to be tired of being turned to see her morbidly.

Years ago decided to retire of that world, she currently lives happily with her fiancé with whom she will marry soon, however her past continues to emerge.

Mia Khalifa alerted women not to work in the porn industry: “No money pays for all the trauma I suffered within the industry … These videos are going to harass me until I die, and I don’t want another girl to go through that. ”#JODT pic.twitter.com/84vxvrrdMo – ❃ƈ l ձ ս ժ ﻨ ձ (@mandalavips)

June 28, 2020

« Mia Khalifa says: I no longer want to. People who understand what is NOT and support her. Potential rapists make fun of her and act nonchalantly. Because they don’t know that she is NOT, » wrote @_soynahui.

Onvres: they harass, blackmail, rape from adolescents … but they have matured and they are other people, they must be given another chance. Mia Khalifa: I want to erase my videos from the past, please, I have already retired and I deserve respect. Onvres: pic.twitter.com/CFcwpmocHf – Nadine ⁷ (@monica_mock)

June 28, 2020

His FollowersThose who really follow her because of her person and her later work have shown their support, including the videos in which she appears on the famous page of Internet They have already been removed and that if they are not completely deleted, the community is invited to ignore them and stop promoting them.

The kpoperos are making history. They are the closest to defending LGBT + movements Anti-porn activism by Mia Khalifa. And they sabotage Trump, haha. Much more influence and more positive than any group of fans, take that metal and punker today. pic.twitter.com/UDkz4vOT8b – ElCentrisimoCentro (@ElRepuroCentro)

June 28, 2020

Although it is obvious that there will be people who criticize her because with those videos made a profit and that she supposedly said that he should have earned more They mention that she has no shame in claiming something like this, however, more people support her and will continue to do so.

We consider that each person, even if they have a past that may or may not affect our present and our future, it is the actions of the present that should count the most before beginning to judge a person who is trying to get ahead.

