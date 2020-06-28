Mia Khalifa exposes the abuses she suffered while working for adult cinema | Instagram

Mia Khalifa couldn’t keep quiet anymore and spoke publicly against the adult film industry due to the damage it caused when it worked for them, because suffered from emotional and psychological abuse.

The famous adult film actress managed to cause great controversy on social networks after revealing that he started in that industry based on deceit and abuse.

This of course caused great outrage among Internet users and they have launched a campaign to demand justice in the face of this terrible situation.

It was through a series of posts in his account Twitter Mia Khalifa explained that the site executive 3rotic0 « Bang bros« Jordan Sibbs contacted her to do a photoshoot for Vogue magazine.

Khalifa mentioned that she felt very honored to have been considered for such an incredible opportunity, but after became her worst nightmare.

I’ve never spoken about this because I was made to feel as though I couldn’t tell my story without being derived by the general public. I feel safe now, and I also feel the need to unload some things that have haunted me during my brief stint in the industry. – Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

June 24, 2020

In the publications he pointed out that in one of the videos he was forced to wear hijab (a garment worn by Muslim women), which made it gain great popularity internationally, but this also caused him to receive threats against his life by the Islamic State.

In this way, the actress announced that she is indignant for being remembered only for her time in the adult film industry.

This is because it has caused your mental health is really affected, because he considers that this stage was one of the worst of his life and a great mistake.

JUSTICE FOR MIA KHALIFA

To believe that porn is not a violent industry and that it forces women to do things that they do not want is to deny reality. pic.twitter.com/sECfk3Taqz – worth (@zieglersthg)

June 26, 2020

That dissociative attack of every hour, when you remember that the only impression that billions of people have is based on your most toxic and irrelevant three months, when you were 21 years old ”, he explained.

It is certainly a terrible thing, since she you don’t want to be remembered anymore for what he did in his youth, however now a petition has been started in « Change.org« So that the site 3rotic0 rview all videos where she appears.