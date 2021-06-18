Mia Khalifa enjoys a delicious hamburger with bites

Mia Khalifa bites into a delicious hamburger | Instagram

The beautiful businesswoman, influencer, actress and model Mia Khalifa gave us an entertaining and delicious video where she showed off her hamburger.

After a small bite that for many would be something very appetizing, the celebrity of social networks was about to enjoy this delight.

The video He originally shared it on Tik tok, but decided to also post it on his Instagram stories, in the first application it has become quite popular, especially since its content is quite entertaining.

Sure you couldn’t expect less than Mia khalifa Who has been delighting his fans for years, not only with his exquisite figure, he has also done so with his personality and witticisms.

In her Tiktok account, the beautiful Lebanese has 23.9 million followers, in her video that she shared a day ago she has more than half a million likes and 8057 comments.

Some of the Internet users who shared her opinion affirm that she is already a Latina, because she is singing in Spanish and she herself has admitted that she is fascinated by Mexico and the Latin culture.

Being very focused on eating this fast food treat, several fans admitted that it made them hungry just by looking at it.