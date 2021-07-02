Mia Khalifa drives her fans crazy by posing in a tiny white bikini

Mia khalifa She has charisma and huge curves that make her one of the spoiled girls on social networks. Her most recent photo speaks for itself and drove her 24.6 million fans crazy.

On this occasion, the famous porn star shared a hot image in which she appears posing sitting on a ladder, wearing a tiny white floss-like bikini that barely covers the most intimate parts of her sensual anatomy.

“Sunrise, or sunset?”, Is the short text that accompanies the postcard that in a few hours has managed to add almost a million and a half likes and thousands of good comments.

“Beautiful ❤️❤️”, “Tremendous body 🔥🔥” and “You are perfect 😍😍”, are some of the compliments that the Lebanese received.

Previously, Mia Khalifa “turned on” the famous social network thanks to a couple of images and a video in which she allowed herself to be admired in the shower, wearing a tight pink swimsuit.

