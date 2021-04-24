Mia Khalifa dances very flirty wearing only a bathrobe! | Instagram

The model and businesswoman as well as ex actress Mia Khalifa shared a video where she appeared dancing regional Mexican music, all this while wearing only a bathrobe.

It was through his official account Instagram, through her stories where she appears showing off her figure and her skills as a dancer.

Mia khalifa He constantly delights his followers with his content that on several occasions is quite flirty.

The businesswoman continues to be one of the most searched celebrities on Google, thanks to her old job in the cinema of adult entertainment.

In the video he appears on a kind of terrace dancing to a song that is not originally from Mexico, if not rather the rhythms, but if it immediately reminds you of the Mexican regional style.

Regional restriction of music rights in Mexico, “he wrote in the video.

With some characteristic movements of this type of music Mia Khalifa showed that she does not do so badly when dancing.

On several occasions, he has commented that he likes Mexican culture a lot, perhaps in large part also because of the delicious dishes and the climate, since he has had the opportunity to travel to Mexico on several occasions.