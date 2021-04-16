Mia Khalifa charms in front of the mirror, cute oranges? | Instagram

Model and businesswoman Mia Khalifa shared a Photo on Twitter showing off several things at the same time, however again his huge charms they were the protagonists of the image.

Despite retiring from the film industry years ago, the pretty ex actress Lebanese is constantly in trend precisely because of the content it shares on its social networks.

The photograph that the beautiful celebrity shared was on October 13, 2018, in which she appears in front of a mirror wearing her two-piece outfit.

Read also: Anastasia Kvitko’s black bodysuit shows her beautiful charms

This was white, made up of a tank top with a print of oranges, seeing them put on the model surely made more than one hungry or at least the desire for a delicious juice.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

Her husband Robert Sandberg also appears in the photo, who in 2018 was still her boyfriend, they both have a joint channel and had released a new video where he made her up, Mia khalifa He claimed it had been horrible.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

For years that the couple lived together, they have always been seen to be the most in love and united, their relationship is one of the most beautiful and envied by some Internet users.