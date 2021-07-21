Mia Khalifa captivates her fans in a flirty session in red! | Instagram

It seems that the former actress Mia Khalifa is determined to change her profession definitively and never record movies again, now she is dedicated to posing in front of a camera being a success model.

This decision changed his life starting in 2014 when he retired from the industry, so even though Sarah Joe Chamoun He kept his stage name, he decided to change his profession which today is going quite well for him.

We continually see a beautiful model, businesswoman and also a celebrity share content where she shows part of her work.

A clear example was the photo and video that he shared on his Instagram stories where he is wearing a two-piece suit in black with some red details.

It has been precisely this color that stands out the most in his publication since in addition to his suit we also find it in the background they are using.

In order to Mia khalifa It has been easy to pose in front of a camera, not only because she “already has experience” but because modeling seems to come naturally to her.

Without a doubt, for the millions of followers of the flirtatious model and businesswoman, showing off her figure will always be one of their favorite things, especially when it comes to her enormous charms.