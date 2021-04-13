Mia Khalifa assures in a photo: “I did it for my OnlyFans” | Instagram

The businesswoman, actress and Lebanese model Mia Khalifa surprised her fans by sharing a photo in which she managed to get a smile from several of them.

And is that Mia khalifa He claimed that he was doing all this through his OnlyFans, where she has made statements that she feels very happy in the community of which she is a part today.

In addition to being a celebrity on Google for being the most sought after as an actress, although for years the 27-year-old has not been practicing, she has become extremely popular on Instagram and Twitter.

In the image we can see Sarah Joe Chamoun also known as Mia callista or Mia Khalifa, she was sitting in a hammock wearing an incredible red swimsuit, she had thin straps that immediately attracted attention.

The funny thing about the image is that apparently he was about to fall or maybe it did, but in the photo you can see that he was about to fall through his face in surprise and with a little fear.

The snapshot was a true jewel for his millions of fans who so far have given him more than a million and a half like’s and also over 6 thousand comments.