Mia Khalifa appears “Like old times” on video | Instagram

The model, businesswoman and ex actress Lebanese Mia Khalifa shared a video on Instagram where for some of his fans, he seems to be remembering “the old days.”

As you well know a few years ago that she acted in the adult entertainment industry, but after a few months she retired, today she is an influencer and businesswoman as well as a celebrity in Instagram.

Yet some of what Mia khalifa It has not been possible to undo it is his fame in this type of film and it is that he always ends up being associated with him whether he wants it or not.

The same thing happened when he shared this video on Instagram on October 27, 2020 where he is promoting a spa, but doing it in a more than flirtatious way according to Internet users who commented on the video.

In the video he appears in some scenes enjoying a bubble bath, some lotions and others, however in the way he does it he draws a lot of attention for sure when seeing him some of his fans immediately remembered the old days.

Thanks to this type of entertainment in which the name of Mia Khalifa began to be popular, to date it continues to be a continuous trend and one of the most searched personalities on Google.